Mansfield Town land repeat trip to Sunderland in FA Cup first round draw
Mansfield Town were again handed a tough trip to the Stadium of Light to face League One high-flyers Sunderland in today's draw for the first round of the FA Cup – a repeat of the same stage last season.
But it will take a monumental effort from Nigel Clough's men to repeat the glorious 1-0 win they pulled off behind closed doors last November, thanks to a George Lapslie goal.
Depleted Stags are without a win in 12 games while Lee Johnson's men are fourth in the table, one point off the top, winning eight and drawing one of their 11 games.
They won 2-1 at Gillingham yesterday while Stags were losing 2-0 at Northampton.
However, Stags' victory at the Stadium of Light did kickstart their campaign as they were without a win in their first 14 games at that stage.
The match will take place over the weekend of 6th November.