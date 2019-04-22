Mansfield Town not focusing on MK Dons showdown - just yet

Mansfield Town will not get ahead of themselves and look towards the last match of the season at promotion rivals MK Dons - just yet,

Instead, manager David Flitcroft insisted they would take the battle for automatic promotion one game at a time - and that means Saturday's penultimate match of the league season when Stevenage visit One Call Stadium.

Flitcroft, speaking after the disappointment of the 3-2 defeat at Oldham Athletic on Easter Monday that left the Stags third, said: "I didn’t say too much [to the players] afterwards because emotions can run high after a game. We’ll break it down and watch it again.

David Flitcroft fumes at linesman

“We’ll make sure that we get them right for the Stevenage game, the next thing we can affect as a group.

“We’ll be working really hard on that. We’ll take it one game at a time, and that’s all you can do when you have an afternoon like we’ve had.

“There is only Lincoln who have really taken it out of everyone’s hands by being consistent. We’ve got to a point where we’re right in the mix.

“Our destiny is in our own hands. We’ve been consistent this season, but we’ve probably needed more away wins and performances, and we’ve not got them.

“We’re in [the top three] and fighting, as you’ve seen today. We have to steer the ship, and get it back steady again.”