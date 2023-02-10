The event, which will start at 7.30pm, is in conjunction with the Stags Supporters’ Association. In order to proficiently manage audience figures, the forum will be made all-ticket.

Members of the Stags Supporters Association have been given a priority window for tickets until 5pm on Thursday, 16 February. Tickets for SSA members will cost £3.

SSA members can purchase tickets now by calling into the ticket office at One Call Stadium (weekdays between 10am until 5pm) or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

Nigel Clough will be on hand to answer supporters' questions, along with CEO David Sharpe.

From 5pm on Thursday 16 February any remaining tickets will go on general sale at £5 per ticket via www.stagstickets.co.uk.

The SSA’s Annual General Meeting will start at 6.30pm, after which doors will open for the forum.

Supporters unable to make the event can submit questions via video.

Questions should be recorded in landscape on a mobile phone/visual recording device and submitted via e-mail to [email protected]. Please also state your name, location and to whom your question is directed.