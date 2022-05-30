Mansfield Town skipper James Perch can't hide disappointment after Wembley loss

The Stags skipper felt crucial moments went against his side which ultimately cost them the game.

And it left him hugely disappointed after the match, but also keen to use the experience to help Stags kick on in the future.

He said: “It’s very disappointing in terms of the result and performance, especially in the first-half and we got what we deserved.

James Perch praised the Stags fans.

“If Jamie Murphy scores the chance early on it’s a different game as you get the momentum but it’s the crucial moments in the game that cost us today.

“It’s been a great achievement to come as far as we have. It doesn’t feel like it at the minute because we’ve just lost a final but when you reflect back and look at how well we’ve played at times this season, we can take the positives out of it.

“But deep down it hurts and now we have to take this in and ensure we don’t have this feeling many more times.”

Perch highlighted his pride in leading his home-town club out at Wembley, as well as praising the club’s supporters.

He said: “Leading my home town club out at Wembley was the highlight of my career, especially with my family, friends and kids here. It really meant a lot.

“A big thanks to the fans who never turned their back on us even in the bad patches and came down in their thousands.