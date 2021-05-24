Mansfield Town sorting out their pitch problems

Work has begun on Stags' pitch.

Head groundsman Michael Merriman said: “Due to Covid, we didn’t have any renovation work done last summer.

“We were due to have the top taken off, a process called 'korrowed off', and were then due to turn it over to get some oxygen back in and water to percolate through it.

“But all of that got hit on the head because at the time we didn’t know if we were going to be playing or not. The winter we experienced added to it all.”

Stags soldiered on and after the final home game of the season against Oldham Athletic, work began in earnest to rectify the issues.

“We’ve korrowed the top off, power-arrowed it up, renovating to a depth of five inches,” said Merriman. “We’ve had 130 tonnes of fibre concentrate and 130 tonnes of straight sand put in to it.

“We’ve harrowed that back in again, rota raking in five different directions to get the levels correct.”

The club will now wait to see the results ahead of the new campaign and Merriman added: “I’m hopeful of it being a lot better next season.

“We can’t judge what the winter will be like, as usual, and the side underneath the Ian Greaves Stand. We’ll look to get some light rigs over on that side in the winter months to help that area.