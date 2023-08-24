Mansfield Town's EFL Trophy clash gets a new date
Mansfield Town’s EFL Trophy match at home to Doncaster Rovers has been moved to Tuesday, 10 October, with a 7pm kick-off.
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
The EFL Trophy Group H encounter was originally scheduled for Tuesday 5 September.Tickets for the rearranged game will go on sale earlier next month.The Ian Greaves Lower Tier will be open for the match for Stags’ supporters. Ticket prices will be: Adult & young adult (18-21): £10 Senior and under 18: £5