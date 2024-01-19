News you can trust since 1904
Mansfield Town's game with Sutton United rearranged for next Tuesday

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Sutton United has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, January 23.
By Sports Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:42 GMT
The match, originally scheduled for Saturday 20 January, was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Temperatures in Mansfield are forecast to increase in the days leading up to Tuesday night’s contest.

All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rescheduled game.

Stags will take on Sutton next Tuesday.
Tickets for the fixture can also be bought now via www.stagstickets.co.uk

Furthermore, blocks A and B of the North Stand at One Call Stadium will be available for home supporters for Tuesday’s game.

Precisely 577 tickets will be made available to Stags’ supporters in the North Stand for the aforementioned fixture.

The move comes following a remarkable rise in home attendances, which has led to an average crowd of 7,540 at One Call Stadium so far this season.

