Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Sutton United has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, January 23.

The match, originally scheduled for Saturday 20 January, was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Temperatures in Mansfield are forecast to increase in the days leading up to Tuesday night’s contest.

All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rescheduled game.

Stags will take on Sutton next Tuesday.

Tickets for the fixture can also be bought now via www.stagstickets.co.uk

Furthermore, blocks A and B of the North Stand at One Call Stadium will be available for home supporters for Tuesday’s game.

Precisely 577 tickets will be made available to Stags’ supporters in the North Stand for the aforementioned fixture.