Stags fall behind after only four minutes at Sutton United.

MATCH ACTION GALLERY - Mansfield Town sunk at new boys Sutton United

An early goal caught Mansfield Town cold on their long Tuesday night haul to EFL new boys Sutton United and they failed to recover from it as they lost 2-0.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:37 pm

But Stags did have their moments and with more care and accuracy in the last third might have come home with some reward. Here is the best of the match action by Chris Holloway. Read the match report HERE. Read boss Nigel Clough’s views HERE

1. Sutton v Stags

Sutton manager Matt Gray shouts early encouragement to his side.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Sutton v Stags

Mansfield Town's Oli Hawkins battles with Sutton midfielder and ex-Stag Alistair Smith.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Sutton v Stags

Stephen McLaughlin heads clear.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Sutton v Stags

Mansfield Town midfielder John-Joe O'Toole wins the header.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield TownSutton UnitedStagsEFLNigel Clough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4