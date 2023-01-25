News you can trust since 1904
Middlesbrough have won three Championship games in stoppage-time this season.

Here's how an alternative Championship table based on injury-time goals only would look - and where Middlesborough, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Burnley and Norwich City rank: in pictures

There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

It’s a feeling Middlesbrough fans have enjoyed this season, making him one of the better injury-time sides in the Championship.

But how would this season’s Championship table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to 25 January 2023).

1. Stoke City - 35pts

28 4 23 1 4:1 3 35

2. Burnley - 33pts

28 3 24 1 4:1 3 33

3. Coventry City - 33pts

27 3 24 0 3:0 3 33

4. Sunderland - 33pts

28 3 24 1 3:1 2 33

