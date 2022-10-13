George Maris has extended his stay at Mansfield Town.

The 26-year-old has made 103 appearances for the amber and blue, scoring seven goals, since joining from Cambridge United in July 2020.

Maris has played a significant role in Stags’ superb current form, which sees Nigel Clough’s men six unbeaten in Sky Bet League Two.

“I’m buzzing and over the moon to get it done,” said George.

“I’ve loved it here since the day I walked in and it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension.

“It’s a great club which is very well run from top to bottom. It’s clearly going in the right direction on and off the pitch.”

Manager Nigel Clough said: “It’s very good news for the club and we’re very pleased that George has extended his stay with us.