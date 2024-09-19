Niall Towle was on target in both of Hucknall's games this week.

Hucknall Town couldn’t follow up an impressive win over top six side Boston Town on Saturday as they then fell to defeat at home to another high-flyer in AFC Mansfield on Wednesday.

In a dogged display against Boston, Niall Towle scored on 27 minutes after a great corner from Joe Ashurst, having put the ball in the net minutes earlier, but that was ruled offside.

On 36 minutes Boston equalised through Harry Limb and it was all square at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were chances for both sides in an end to end game in the second half, before Mykah Skervin put the ball in the back of the net on 80 minutes to seal all three points for Yellows.

Hucknall boss Reece Limbert said: “The support at the weekend from the fans was amazing. I’m delighted we could send them home with three points and make it two successive home wins in the league.

"We showed a great deal of maturity throughout the game and remained patient and got a deserved winner.

"On an individual note, it’s nice to see Niall Towle scoring again. He’s in a great run of goal scoring form and long may that continue. Ethan Hulley made his debut too and a good one at that. He’s a player I’ve been looking to work with at Hucknall ever since I took over here and he’ll certainly add to our forward line quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we’ve also been impressive recently at the back, with Dom Forbes, Aaron Short and new signing Latrell Patterson all putting in top performances against Boston and making it difficult for the opposition to get a sight of goal.

"It’s still early on in the season and we can only take games one at a time but I’ve been pleased with our start overall, it’s an improvement on last season, but we know we can still improve on that.”

On Wednesday night, AFC Mansfield took the lead on 15 minutes through Ryan Ingram and had plenty of opportunities to go in to the break more than a single goal up, after dominating the first period.

The tables were turned in the second half and Yellows equalised early on 49 minutes, through Towle, when his shot rebound off the bar and over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellows then had a long period of dominance and created chances and mainly kept the opposition at bay, until AFC broke away on 81 minutes and secured what was to be the winning goal thanks to Ryan Gibb.