New boss Whitman relishes Hucknall Town challenge

New Hucknall boss Tris Whitman.

​Tris Whitman says Hucknall Town’s reputation and potential were key factors in him wanting to become the club’s manager and help them climb the UCL Premier North table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitman lists Hucknall as one of many clubs he played for in non-league football, so is well aware of its standing as one of the biggest in the Nottingham area.

And that’s something he’s keen to see remain the case.

He said: “When the job was advertised last time, before Reece Limbert took it on, it wasn’t the right time for me as I had a project at Stapleford and was enjoying success there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Hucknall boss Tris Whitman looking forward to having Aaron Lamb available.

"But this time around something made me want to do it. I was hesitant, because things were going well at Stapleford, but I see Hucknall as being up there with the likes of Eastwood, Ilkeston, Carlton and Long Eaton in terms of the biggest local clubs. I also played there, and people I know have too.

"It’s got a great history and huge potential. There’s pressure to stay in the current division and I knew the situation before I came in.

"That’s the challenge, and we have to quickly get results. I speak to fans who have been watching the club for a long time and they long to be back at the kinds of levels at which we used to be.

"The club on its own is a huge pull to local players. Players nowadays tend to classify themselves by what step they think they are, but for a step five club we have a new ground, good fanbase and other desirable things that make players want to come even if they see themselves as good enough to be at the higher levels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as his managerial experience with Stapleford, Whitman has been coaching professionally in academies for ten years and is currently with Derby County.

That means he’s keen to see bright young players play a part in his future plans, alongside the kinds of experienced performers needed to get the right balance in the harsh world of step five football.

He said: “I’ve seen lads go through academy systems that are really good and while they may not make it into the professional teams, they can be real gems in non-league football, so I’ll be keen to use the contacts I have at all the local academies.

“I prefer to use young players due to the way I want to set teams up, but you need the right blend with experience, especially when you’re at the bottom end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s how I shaped teams at Stapleford and Underwood, the latter being harder to attract players to given its location, but it’s important to have those older players to guide them.”

As for what he inherited and what he’s having to change at Hucknall, refining the squad and adapting to a new level of football has been his main priority thus far.

He said: “It was a big squad when I got here and there were a few trialists as well, so we’ve had to tell a few people that they’ll be surplus as too big a squad won’t work.

"We’ve played a few league games but also some 11 v 11 training games to have a look at everyone. Some lads can also go off and get some games where we can monitor them, maybe at step six or another step five league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve started to be a bit more proactive now in terms of how we shape things and have needed to recruit in certain areas more than others.

"You can also bring in young players from professional academies on ‘work experience’ terms, which is good because they get the feeling of playing men’s football, playing for points and in games where the results matter to everyone.

"Kids like that are fearless, they just want to play men’s football – they don’t care who they’re up against and compared to being in the elite environments it’s a very different experience. I took the same route into pro football when I was at Arnold and ended up at Doncaster.

"The other challenge has been adapting to step five. A lot of teams play very direct football, where the key – and best – players are a front man and two wide men who do most of the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At step six, more teams seem to want to play football, which is my mentality too. We need to focus a lot on our out of possession work, but we’re starting to pick it up now with more intense sessions.

"For me it’s hugely about the mental side of things but also about playing attractive football whilst being efficient. Fans will want that and it’s what we believe in, so we now just have to work hard to get things right and whilst it may take time, I’m looking forward to the challenge.”