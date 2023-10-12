​New management duo pleased after draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Reece Lambert and Louis Bland had taken over during the week prior to the game at the RM Stadium following the departure of previous boss Andy Ingle.

And they saw their side put in a positive display against a team who at the time were in the top six.

Speaking after the match. Lambert told the club’s social media channels: "We were happy with the response from the lads based on a single training session. We saw heart and desire on the pitch when it mattered and we hope it was a performance that the supporters can be proud of.

Joint managers Louis Bland and Reece Limbert watch on during Saturday's draw. Photo by Jason Chadwick.

"We started positively, moving the ball well, and probably had the better chances of the first half. I think on another day we could have gone in to the break a goal up.

"In the second half after a strong start, Loughborough grew into the game and began to have more of the ball. During this period we felt we defended extremely well and resiliently and we were well worth a point.”

The first-half saw some good openings for Hucknall, Callum Orange going close early on before Joe Ashurst shot over the bar on 14 minutes.

It was Orange who had the best chance of the half on 24 minutes as he broke through, but a one-on-one with the keeper saw him denied before Louis Czerwak forced the keeper into an excellent save.

The second-half saw sub Nathan Kelly twice go close, then after a lengthy stoppage due to a Loughborough injury, Yellows keeper Alfie Smith-Eccles pulled off a number of fine saves in the time added on to preserve the point.

Hucknall, who are now off the foot of the table following Saturday’s draw, return to action on Saturday with the visit of local rivals AFC Mansfield, who are just five points above the Yellows in the United Counties League Premier North standings.