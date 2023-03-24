News you can trust since 1904
Newstead-born Southampton legend Tony Knapp dies aged 86

Former professional footballer and manager Tony Knapp has died at the age of 86.

By Mark Duffy
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read

Knapp was born in Newstead in 1936 and spent his youth career with Nottingham Forest.

He made his name initially at Leicester City, before then signing for Southampton where he made over 200 appearances before moving to Coventry City.

A short spell with the Sky Blues was then followed by a move stateside to Los Angeles Wolves, before he returned to the UK with Tranmere Rovers.

Tony Knapp is pictured whilst with Southampton in 1963. He went on to spend over 50 years coaching in Iceland and Norway.
Tony Knapp is pictured whilst with Southampton in 1963. He went on to spend over 50 years coaching in Iceland and Norway.
Tony Knapp is pictured whilst with Southampton in 1963. He went on to spend over 50 years coaching in Iceland and Norway.
He both ended his playing days and began his managerial career at Poole Town before in 1974 moving abroad for the first time to coach KR Reykjavik in Iceland and then the national team for three years.

From there, he moved to Norway, where, aside from a brief spell back with Iceland in the mid-1980s, he would remain for the rest of his life, enjoying huge success in particular with FK Brann whom he managed to a league and cup double in 1979.

He coached several other Norwegian clubs until 2008 before retiring due to illness, continuing to live in the country until his death on Wednesday.

