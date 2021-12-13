LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 15: Nigel Clough (r) of Nottingham Forest pulls away from Vinny Samways of Spurs during a league Division One match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest on January 15, 1989 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Cole/Allsport/Getty Images)

Nostalgia: 14 pictures of Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough's playing career with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Manchester City and England

The younger generation of Mansfield Town fans might only know Nigel Clough as a fine manager, someone who worked wonders at Burton and as has a famous dad.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 13th December 2021, 8:00 am

Clough senior, of course, enjoyed a fine playing career, chalking up 324 appearances with Forest, 39 games each for Liverpool and Man City – winning 14 England caps in the process.

So, for those who don’t remember these days, here’s 14 great pictures from Clough’s playing days.

1. Small joy in big defeat

Nigel Clough celebrates scoring for Nottingham Forest at Chelsea in 1989. But it was a hollow goal with the Londonders going on to win 6-2.

Photo: Simon Bruty

2. Nigel Clough v Spurs

Nigel Clough gets past Vinny Samways during a Division One match between Spurs and Nottingham Forest on January 15, 1989.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Fresh-faced Clough

Nottingham Forest striker Nigel Clough is pictured before a pre season friendly between Shelbourne and Nottingham Forest on July 28, 1991 in Dublin.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

4. Forest v Liverpool 1988

Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during his side's 2-1 win over Liverpool at the City Ground in 1988. Clough would go on to score 102 times for his beloved Forest.

Photo: Russell Cheyne

Nigel CloughNostalgiaMansfield TownLiverpoolNottingham Forest
