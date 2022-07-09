Nottingham Forest forward joins Mansfield Town on season loan

Mansfield Town have confirmed the loan signing of forward Will Swan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 1:41 pm
Will Swan (pictured back left) had a spell with Port Vale last season.
The 21-year-old, who has experience playing in League Two with Port Vale in 2021, joined the rest of the Stags’ squad for Saturday’s friendly at Retford United.The Mansfield-born player scored 12 goals in 22 matches, with six assists, in Forest under-23s’ campaign last season.Mansfield manager Nigel Clough said: “Will is a young striker who needs further league experience and we’re delighted he’s joined us to bolster our striking options.

“He’ll bring youth and energy to the team.“He’s a good all-round striker and a good finisher, given the opportunity.”

