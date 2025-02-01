Chris Wood celebrates scoring of Nottingham Forest's third goal.

Rampant Forest boosted their Champions League hopes after drubbing Brighton and Hove Albion 7-0 at the City Ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dazzling Reds turned in a scintillating first half to lead 3-0 at the break thanks to a Lewis Dunk own goal and strikes from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood.

Brighton were unlucky not to pull a goal back, which could have changed the course of the game, when Danny Welbeck hit the underside of the bar with all the ball just millimetres away from crossing the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on-song Forest got even better after the break with Wood completing his hat-trick – his 17th goal of the season – as Forest made it 5-0 with 20 minutes to go.

Late goals from Neco Williams and Jota Silva then sealed a stunning 7-0 win which is certain to live long in the memory of the Forest faithful and send a big statement out to their Champions League rivals.

Wood’s hat-trick was the first by a Forest player in the top flight since Nigel Clough with the win being Forest’s biggest ever Premier League win.

Forest hit the front with their first real attack after Lewis Dunk turned Morgan Gibbs-White dangerous cross into his own net 12 minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Elanga was inches away from a second after he cut inside and fired wide from a tight angle minutes later.

But the lead was doubled when Gibbs-White rocketed a header in from Elanga’s inswinging corner on 25 minutes.

Matz Sels made a good save to deny Yankuba Minteh as Albion looked for a quick response seconds later.

Williams and Chris Wood both went close as Forest cranked up the pressure further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest got their deserved reward when Wood headed home Elanga’s perfect cross from close range on 32 minutes.

Danny Welbeck was inches away from giving Albion some hope after smacking the underside of the bar with a thunderous first-half strike.

Simon Adingra blazed high and wide early in the second half as Brighton looked to get back into it.

But there was no way back into it when Wood bagged his brace with another poachers goal after Elanga’s bursting run and pin-point cross on 64 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Wood bagged his hat-trick from the spot on 69 minutes after Lewis Dunk had tugged down Morgan-White from a corner.

Wiliams smashed home a sixth following a goal-mouth scramble with a minute to go.

It got even better seconds later when Silva capped a good subs appearance with a well-taken finish in stoppage time.