Queen Elizabeth II presents the FA Cup trophy to the captain of Nottingham Forest, Jack Burkitt, after their 2-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup final at Wembley.Queen Elizabeth II presents the FA Cup trophy to the captain of Nottingham Forest, Jack Burkitt, after their 2-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
Here's 21 cracking retro Nottingham Forest pictures - including the 1959 FA Cup win, the European Cup Winners Cup at the City Ground, pre-war fashions and fans and Martin O'Neill's brilliant 1970's haircut

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these brilliant historic Nottingham Forest pictures.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Apr 2022, 13:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

We’ve gone as far back as 1913 to bring you just some of the faces, fans and memorable matches from the club’s past.

The 1959 FA Cup win over Luton features along with matches from the 1920’s.

The gallery shows the changing face of football – and life – with crowd pictures showing changing fashions and Forest players washing their own kit.

November 1913: Nottingham Forest captain Ernest 'Nudger' Needham before their match against Woolwich Arsenal at Highbury.

1. Ernest 'Nudger' Needham

November 1913: Nottingham Forest captain Ernest 'Nudger' Needham before their match against Woolwich Arsenal at Highbury. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Players compete for the ball in the goal area as Nottingham Forest play Tottenham Hotspur on 1st Nov 1923.

2. Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspurs - 1923

Players compete for the ball in the goal area as Nottingham Forest play Tottenham Hotspur on 1st Nov 1923. Photo: H. Allen

Hats And Caps. A crowd gathers at Highbury Stadium in London to watch Arsenal play a home match against Nottingham Forest.

3. Arsenal v Forest

Hats And Caps. A crowd gathers at Highbury Stadium in London to watch Arsenal play a home match against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Hulton Archive

November 1923: Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest at Tottenham's White Hart Lane ground.

4. Spurs v Forest - 1923

November 1923: Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest at Tottenham's White Hart Lane ground. Photo: Topical Press Agency

