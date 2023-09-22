This Nottingham Forest retro gallery takes a look at the club’s brilliant fans.

We’ve dug deep to bring you 25 excellent pictures of the fans backing Forest over the years.

There’s plenty of pictures from Championship and League One battles and FA Cup ties from down the years.

Take a look and enjoy this trip down memory lane. Are you or any of your friends included?

1 . Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest Forest fans wear green Brian Clough jumpers to mark 10 years since his death during the Capital One Cup third round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane on September 24, 2014. Photo: Julian Finney

2 . Forest v Bolton Billy Davies is welcomed by the fans on his return as manager during the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers at City Ground on February 16, 2013. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3 . Forest v Leicester Nottingham Forest fans during the 3rd round FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on January 7, 2012. Photo: Ross Kinnaird