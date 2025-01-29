Nottingham Forest have been watched by 361,000 fans at the CIty Ground this season.placeholder image
Here's how many fans have watched every Premier League club this season - here's how Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Fulham and Newcastle United rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 14:20 BST
Forest are enjoying playing in front of sold-out City Ground crowds week in week out as their Premier League adventure goes on.

Forest are currently third in the table and rolling back the years to the great days under Brian Clough.

Their average gate is currently just over 30,000 according to figures available on the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Around the league a whopping 9.6m fans have seen games so far this season.

But how do those crowds compare to team around them? Here we look at how many fans have watched every team in the Premier League this season.

Here we bring you all the answers. Give us your verdict on the crowds, and matchday atmosphere, via our social media channels.

959,649

1. Manchester United

959,649 Photo: Getty Images

748,453

2. West Ham United

748,453 Photo: Getty Images

736,023

3. Tottenham Hotspur

736,023 Photo: Getty Images

723,329

4. Arsenal

723,329 Photo: Getty Images

