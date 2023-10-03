News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham Forest are currently five points clear of the drop zone.
Here's Nottingham Forest's latest survival odds after Premier League draw with Brentford, plus the prices available for Everton, Burnley, Luton Town, AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United - picture gallery

Nottingham Forest picked up another valuable point with a 1-1 draw against Brentford.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:38 BST

It leaves the Reds sitting 12th in the Premier League table and five points ahead of the drop zone as they look to further establish themselves in the Premier League.

SkyBet fancy Forest to do just that with their latest odds backing them to stay up.

Here are the odds you can get. Tell us your predicted bottom three via our social media channels.

1. Crystal Palace

2. Brentford

3. Fulham

4. Nottingham Forest

