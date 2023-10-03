Here's Nottingham Forest's latest survival odds after Premier League draw with Brentford, plus the prices available for Everton, Burnley, Luton Town, AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United - picture gallery
Nottingham Forest picked up another valuable point with a 1-1 draw against Brentford.
It leaves the Reds sitting 12th in the Premier League table and five points ahead of the drop zone as they look to further establish themselves in the Premier League.
SkyBet fancy Forest to do just that with their latest odds backing them to stay up.
Here are the odds you can get. Tell us your predicted bottom three via our social media channels.
1 / 3