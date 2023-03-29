News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham Forest are reported to have seen a £45,020,000 jump in their wage bill.

How much every Premier League club are reported to be paying in wages and where Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leeds United rank

Nottingham Forest made it back to the Premier League for the first time since the 1998/99 season and Steve Cooper wasted no time signing new players in their quest to avoid relegation.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:58 BST

As Forest eventually won last season’s play-offs, the squad was earning a total of £22.4m for the season.

That bill has, of course, significantly increased, with fellow promoted sides Fulham and Bournemouth following suit with big jumps in wages.

But those totals certainly come nowhere near what is being paid out by the league’s big guns.

The findings have been revealed following research by OLBG website. The research reveals the current wage bills along with their increase on the wages of the previous season.

Here is how much every side is reported to now be shelling out in wages.

£214,485,000 (-£2,610,000)

1. Man United

£214,485,000 (-£2,610,000) Photo: PAUL ELLIS

£212,090,000 (+£36,578,000)

2. Chelsea

£212,090,000 (+£36,578,000) Photo: Ryan Pierse

£182,640,000 (+£33,296,000)

3. Man City

£182,640,000 (+£33,296,000) Photo: Naomi Baker

£158,788,000 (+£22,034,000)

4. Liverpool

£158,788,000 (+£22,034,000) Photo: Michael Regan

