Nottingham Forest made it back to the Premier League for the first time since the 1998/99 season and Steve Cooper wasted no time signing new players in their quest to avoid relegation.

As Forest eventually won last season’s play-offs, the squad was earning a total of £22.4m for the season.

That bill has, of course, significantly increased, with fellow promoted sides Fulham and Bournemouth following suit with big jumps in wages.

But those totals certainly come nowhere near what is being paid out by the league’s big guns.

The findings have been revealed following research by OLBG website. The research reveals the current wage bills along with their increase on the wages of the previous season.

Here is how much every side is reported to now be shelling out in wages.

1 . Man United £214,485,000 (-£2,610,000) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2 . Chelsea £212,090,000 (+£36,578,000) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3 . Man City £182,640,000 (+£33,296,000) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . Liverpool £158,788,000 (+£22,034,000) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales