The value of the Nottingham Forest squad has dropped according to the valuation of an industry website.

How much the Nottingham Forest squad is said to be worth and how that compares to Crystal Palace, Brentford, West Ham United, Everton and Sheffield United - picture gallery

Nottingham Forest’s squad is said to be worth £266.95m.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

That is according to industry website www.transfermarkt.co.uk which claims the squad value has actually decreased by 1.5 per cent.

It pales into insignificance compared to the suggested value of Champions League winners Man City, valued at a whopping £1.02bn.

But how does the value of the Forest squad compare to the teams that are around them in the table?

Here is the suggested value of each Premier League squad.

Give us your thoughts on the current state of the transfer market via our social media channels.

£1.02bn (+12.8%)

1. Manchester City

£1.02bn (+12.8%) Photo: FRANCK FIFE

£940m (+17%)

2. Arsenal

£940m (+17%) Photo: David Price

£816.96m (-6.4%)

3. Chelsea

£816.96m (-6.4%) Photo: Warren Little

£728.63m (-3.4%)

4. Liverpool

£728.63m (-3.4%) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

