It’s been a tough run for Nottingham Forest, with just two points from the last five games.

But such is life for Premier League strugglers, with points always hard to come by.

Forest remain outside the drop zone with 12 games to go in a survival fight which sees just five points currently separate Crystal Palace in 12th from Southampton in 20th.

Forest have back-to-back home games against Newcastle United and Wolves, before a crunch six-pointer at Leeds United.

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.

1 . Arsenal - 87pts (+46) Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 54%

2 . Man City - 85pts (+57) Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 46%

3 . Man United - 71pts (+12) Qualify for Champions League: 74%

4 . Newcastle United - 65pts (+23) Qualify for Champions League: 33%