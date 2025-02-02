The win was the first time Forest had scored seven goals in 30 years and gave the club their biggest ever Premier League win.

It also saw Chris Wood score his 17th goal of the season – his best ever total in the top flight – with a fine hat-trick.

Wood also became the Forest player to score a top-flight hat-trick at the City Ground since Nigel Clough against QPR in December 1987

So, as you would expect, there’s some impressive scores here in match reporter Stephen Thirkill’s player ratings. (Subs after 80 minutes are not rated). Take a look and see if you agree.

Matz Sels - 8 Made a good save Danny Welbeck in the first half and from Yankuba Minteh to preserve the 2-0 lead seconds after the second goal, a potential game-changing save. Good save from a free-kick in the closing minutes. Other than that the Belgian had a rather quiet day.

Murillo - 7 Defensively solid throughout, though not tested massively on a quiet day for the Forest rearguard. The Brazilian did what he needed to do well , winning the tackles and making the blocks that mattered.

Morato - 7 Was a commadinging presence at the back and stood firm when needed, particularly in the early stages of second half when Brighton enjoyed a decent spell of pressure.