Defeat leaves Forest four points above the drop zone and looking over their shoulders.
But do Forest have enough to survive a heart-breaking relegation? Here a supercomputer - commissioned by Genting Casino – has given it’s verdict on how the final Premier League table will look.
A team of data specialists have created a series of code which, when fed crucial variables such as historical data, current trends and latest news from the Premier League, helps form the SuperComputer - an algorithm which can predict Premier League results.
After running the simulation 1,000 times to ensure accuracy and anomalous results are accounted for, the SuperComputer has predicted Liverpool will WIN the Premier League by a single point ahead of Manchester City and deny them a fourth title in a row.