Nottingham Forest players in training on 14th January 1967.

19 retro Nottingham Forest pictures from the 60s and 70s every fan needs to see

Photos include Brian Clough, players washing their kit, iconic past players and historic team pics

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Feb 2023, 16:44 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:09 GMT

Headlines about Nottingham Forest are abuzz today with the club poised to axe its current manager Steve Cooper. Nuno Espírito Santo is in line to take over the Tricky Trees.

Forest is currently 17th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone, after one win in 13 matches. So with all eyes in the football community on our club, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane and dig out some old school photos of Forest.

The pictures capture some of the famous faces to have played for Forest 60 years ago and also includes a picture of Brian Clough in his first days as Forest manager.

The pictures show you some of the fashions of the Swinging Sixties and even the players washing their own kit - how football has changed.

You can send any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]

Jimmy Greaves in action against Jim Iley during a match at White Hart Lane on 10th February 1962.

1. Spurs v Forest - February 1962

Jimmy Greaves in action against Jim Iley during a match at White Hart Lane on 10th February 1962. Photo: Evening Standard

Nottingham Forest players and manager Johnny Carey are pictured doing their laundry at a launderette on 14th January 1967.

2. Hard times

Nottingham Forest players and manager Johnny Carey are pictured doing their laundry at a launderette on 14th January 1967. Photo: R. Viner

Tommy Cavanagh takes a training session on 14th January 1967. After retiring as a player he coached at Nottingham Forest from 1966 until 1972.

3. Tommy Cavanagh

Tommy Cavanagh takes a training session on 14th January 1967. After retiring as a player he coached at Nottingham Forest from 1966 until 1972. Photo: R. Viner

The Nottingham Forest squad for the 1964/65 season. Forest went on to finish the season fifth in Division One.

4. Nottingham Forest - Aug 1964

The Nottingham Forest squad for the 1964/65 season. Forest went on to finish the season fifth in Division One. Photo: Express

