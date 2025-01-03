Fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground on March 08, 2025.placeholder image
Take a look at these eye-catching pictures of Nottingham Forest fans being loud and proud

Published 3rd Jan 2025
It was a season to remember for Nottingham Forest fans.

Forest impressed on the pitch with a run to the FA Cup semi-finals and Conference League qualification.

That has since been upgraded to Europe League qualification following Crystal Palace’s demontion over their ownership conflict.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who have sold out the City Ground week in week out along the way

Images include fans being loud and proud during Premier League games against Brighton, Wolves, AFC Bournemouth, Southampton and Aston Villa – amongst others.

Take a look and see if you or any of your friends are included.

Forest fans sing during the match between Forest and Manchester City at The City Ground.

Forest fans sing during the match between Forest and Manchester City at The City Ground. Photo: Getty Images

A fan of Nottingham Forest holds up a scarf which reads "Stuart Pearce MBE - Forest Legend" and "Pyscho Pearce", after former Manchester City and Nottingham Forest player Stuart Pearce during the Premier League match between Forest and Manchester City FC at the City Ground on March 08, 2025.

A fan of Nottingham Forest holds up a scarf which reads "Stuart Pearce MBE - Forest Legend" and "Pyscho Pearce", after former Manchester City and Nottingham Forest player Stuart Pearce during the Premier League match between Forest and Manchester City FC at the City Ground on March 08, 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Forest fans head to the game against Man City

Forest fans head to the game against Man City Photo: Getty Images

Forest fans are pictured supporting their side against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup.

Forest fans are pictured supporting their side against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup. Photo: Getty Images

