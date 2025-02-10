Nottingham Forest last appeared in the FA Cup final in 1991 where they lost to Spurs.placeholder image
Nottingham Forest last appeared in the FA Cup final in 1991 where they lost to Spurs.

The whopping odds you can still get on Nottingham Forest winning the FA Cup, plus Manchester United, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Crystal Palace

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Forest head to Exeter City tomorrow looking to move one step nearer to silverware.

After a brilliant season Forest currently have their best chance of making the FA Cup final since the 1990/91 season when they lost to Spurs.

It is a competition which is now more wide open after Liverpool felt to a big upset at Plymouth Argyle.

Struggling Man City remain favourites but it is a cup that is certainly up for graps.

Here are the odds you can get on Forest and the rest of the teams gunning for Wembley, courtesy of Betfair.

Let us know who you think will win the FA Cup via our social media channels.

2/1

1. Manchester City

2/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
5/1

2. Newcastle United

5/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
6/1

3. Manchester United

6/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
15/2

4. Aston Villa

15/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Nottingham ForestManchester UnitedManchester CityNewcastle UnitedLiverpool
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice