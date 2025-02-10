The whopping odds you can still get on Nottingham Forest winning the FA Cup, plus Manchester United, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Crystal Palace

After a brilliant season Forest currently have their best chance of making the FA Cup final since the 1990/91 season when they lost to Spurs.

It is a competition which is now more wide open after Liverpool felt to a big upset at Plymouth Argyle.

Struggling Man City remain favourites but it is a cup that is certainly up for graps.

Here are the odds you can get on Forest and the rest of the teams gunning for Wembley, courtesy of Betfair.