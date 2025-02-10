The whopping odds you can still get on Nottingham Forest winning the FA Cup, plus Manchester United, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Crystal Palace

After a brilliant season Forest currently have their best chance of making the FA Cup final since the 1990/91 season when they lost to Spurs.
It is a competition which is now more wide open after Liverpool felt to a big upset at Plymouth Argyle.
Struggling Man City remain favourites but it is a cup that is certainly up for graps.
Here are the odds you can get on Forest and the rest of the teams gunning for Wembley, courtesy of Betfair.
Let us know who you think will win the FA Cup via our social media channels.
1 / 5