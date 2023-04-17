Nottingham Forest remain in the Premier League drop zone on goal difference after their 2-0 reversal to Manchester United.

Every point is going to be crucial in the closing seven games as Forest look to overtake Everton or Leeds.

A small gap has now opened up above those two teams with West Ham four points and Bournemouth six points above Forest.

It’s going to be a big ask getting anything from their next game – a trip to Anfield.

Games against Brighton and Brentford follow before a huge home six-pointer against Southampton.

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.

Man City - 88pts (+62) Qualify for Champions League: 99%+ Win league: 66%

Arsenal - 87pts (+48) Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 34%

Man United - 73pts (+13) Qualify for Champions League: 88%

Newcastle United - 70pts (+28) Qualify for Champions League: 74%