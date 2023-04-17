Two points to decide Nottingham Forest's fate as battle with Southampton, Leicester City, Everton as Leeds United reaches gripping finale - plus Manchester City now expected to pip Arsenal to the title, picture gallery
Nottingham Forest remain in the Premier League drop zone on goal difference after their 2-0 reversal to Manchester United.
Every point is going to be crucial in the closing seven games as Forest look to overtake Everton or Leeds.
A small gap has now opened up above those two teams with West Ham four points and Bournemouth six points above Forest.
It’s going to be a big ask getting anything from their next game – a trip to Anfield.
Games against Brighton and Brentford follow before a huge home six-pointer against Southampton.
Here’s who the supercomputer thinks is heading to the Championship.
