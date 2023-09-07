News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham Forest have an average crowd of 29.432 this season.

Where Nottingham Forest sit this alternative Premier League table based on average crowds and how they compare to Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Wolves and Sheffield United - picture gallery

Nottingham Forest are enjoying playing in front of sold-out City Ground crowds as their Premier League adventure goes on.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST

Their average gate is currently 29,432 as Forest enjoying cracking suppport.

But do those crowds compare to team around them and where would Forest be in the Premier League average crowd table?

Here we bring you all the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Give us your verdict on the crowds, and matchday atmosphere, via our social media channels.

73,477

1. Manchester United

73,477 Photo: Michael Steele

61,910

2. Tottenham Hotspur

61,910 Photo: Stu Forster

60,046

3. Arsenal

60,046 Photo: David Price

60,000

4. West Ham United

60,000 Photo: Eddie Keogh

