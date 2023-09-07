Nottingham Forest are enjoying playing in front of sold-out City Ground crowds as their Premier League adventure goes on.

Their average gate is currently 29,432 as Forest enjoying cracking suppport.

But do those crowds compare to team around them and where would Forest be in the Premier League average crowd table?

Here we bring you all the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Give us your verdict on the crowds, and matchday atmosphere, via our social media channels.

1 . Manchester United 73,477 Photo: Michael Steele

2 . Tottenham Hotspur 61,910 Photo: Stu Forster

3 . Arsenal 60,046 Photo: David Price