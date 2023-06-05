Nottingham Forest did the business last season after successfully beating the drop to finish 16th in the Premier League table.

But the second season traditionally seems to be more difficult for newly-promoted clubs as they look to firmly establish themselves in the division.

Steve Cooper has begun his summer rejig, confirming that six senior players will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

Andre Ayew, Cafu, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor will all depart the City Ground.

No new players have yet arrived as Forest look at add more quality to their squad to build on last season.

Forest are rated as 1/8 to finish in the bottom half with SkyBet and 2/7 to avoid relegation.

They are priced at 5/2 to go down.

Here is how SkyBet expects next season’s table to look. (League positions are based on each side’s odds of winning the league).

Let us know where you think Forest will finish via our social media channels.

1 . Man City 8/15 Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal 9/1 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3 . Liverpool 9/1 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Man United 11/1 Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales