Nottingham Forest will be looking to build on last season's 16th place finish.
Where SkyBet expect Nottingham Forest to finish in the 2023/24 Premier League season - plus the predicted finishes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Sheffield United and Fulham - picture gallery

Nottingham Forest did the business last season after successfully beating the drop to finish 16th in the Premier League table.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST

But the second season traditionally seems to be more difficult for newly-promoted clubs as they look to firmly establish themselves in the division.

Steve Cooper has begun his summer rejig, confirming that six senior players will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

Andre Ayew, Cafu, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor will all depart the City Ground.

No new players have yet arrived as Forest look at add more quality to their squad to build on last season.

Forest are rated as 1/8 to finish in the bottom half with SkyBet and 2/7 to avoid relegation.

They are priced at 5/2 to go down.

Here is how SkyBet expects next season’s table to look. (League positions are based on each side’s odds of winning the league).

Let us know where you think Forest will finish via our social media channels.

8/15

1. Man City

8/15 Photo: Laurence Griffiths

9/1

2. Arsenal

9/1 Photo: Shaun Botterill

9/1

3. Liverpool

9/1 Photo: Michael Regan

11/1

4. Man United

11/1 Photo: David Rogers

