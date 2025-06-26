Notts County to kick 2025/26 League Two season against - plus when they play Chesterfield, MK Dons and the rest

Notts County have found out their fixtures for the new season.
Notts County will kick off their League Two promotion challenge at Newport County on August 2.

It is a game County will be looking to make an immediate impression with as new manager Martin Paterson takes charge of the club for a first competitive game.

That is followed by a first home game against Salford a week later, with games against Barrow, Shrewsbury and Bromley bringing August to a close

County face a tough run of games, starting on Nov 22 with matches against Colchester, Bristol Rovers, MK Dons, Grimsby, Walsall, Chesterfield on Boxing Day and a return fixture against title favourites MK Dons.

The Magpies will face host Accrington Stanley on New Years Day on what is always a popular date in the football calendar.

Notts will end their season with a final day fixtures at home to promotion rivals Bristol Rovers.

You can view County’s full fixture list here.

