Notts County have found out their fixtures for the new season.

Notts County will kick off their League Two promotion challenge at Newport County on August 2.

It is a game County will be looking to make an immediate impression with as new manager Martin Paterson takes charge of the club for a first competitive game.

That is followed by a first home game against Salford a week later, with games against Barrow, Shrewsbury and Bromley bringing August to a close

County face a tough run of games, starting on Nov 22 with matches against Colchester, Bristol Rovers, MK Dons, Grimsby, Walsall, Chesterfield on Boxing Day and a return fixture against title favourites MK Dons.

The Magpies will face host Accrington Stanley on New Years Day on what is always a popular date in the football calendar.

Notts will end their season with a final day fixtures at home to promotion rivals Bristol Rovers.

You can view County’s full fixture list here.