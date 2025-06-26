Notts County to kick 2025/26 League Two season against - plus when they play Chesterfield, MK Dons and the rest
It is a game County will be looking to make an immediate impression with as new manager Martin Paterson takes charge of the club for a first competitive game.
That is followed by a first home game against Salford a week later, with games against Barrow, Shrewsbury and Bromley bringing August to a close
County face a tough run of games, starting on Nov 22 with matches against Colchester, Bristol Rovers, MK Dons, Grimsby, Walsall, Chesterfield on Boxing Day and a return fixture against title favourites MK Dons.
The Magpies will face host Accrington Stanley on New Years Day on what is always a popular date in the football calendar.
Notts will end their season with a final day fixtures at home to promotion rivals Bristol Rovers.
You can view County’s full fixture list here.
