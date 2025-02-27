Morgan Gibbs-White is rated as Nottingham Forest's best player this season by national football website whoscored.comMorgan Gibbs-White is rated as Nottingham Forest's best player this season by national football website whoscored.com
Morgan Gibbs-White is rated as Nottingham Forest's best player this season by national football website whoscored.com

Notttingham Forest players snubbed in national football website's list of the Premier League's top players for the season so far

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:31 BST
These are the best players in the Premier League this season.

That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around the Premier League each week.

But the website’s list of top 20 players for the season does not include a single Nottingham Forest player.

That is despite Forest being third in the table after a fantastic season so far.

Top scorer Chris Wood – who has a brilliant 18 goals from 27 games – failed to meet the cut with a season rating of 7.08.

The list is headed by Liverpool’s Mo Salah, with Morgan Gibbs-White rated as Forest top player this season, with a rating of 7.09.

Find out who has made the list here.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.

Club: Liverpool Rating: 7.89

1. Mo Salah

Club: Liverpool Rating: 7.89 Photo: Getty Images

Club: Arsenal Rating: 7.79

2. Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal Rating: 7.79 Photo: Getty Images

Club: Newcastle United Rating: 7.47

3. Alexander Isak

Club: Newcastle United Rating: 7.47 Photo: Getty Images

Club: Chelsea Rating: 7.43

4. Cole Palmer

Club: Chelsea Rating: 7.43 Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:Premier LeagueChris WoodNottingham ForestLiverpool
