That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around the Premier League each week.

But the website’s list of top 20 players for the season does not include a single Nottingham Forest player.

That is despite Forest being third in the table after a fantastic season so far.

Top scorer Chris Wood – who has a brilliant 18 goals from 27 games – failed to meet the cut with a season rating of 7.08.

The list is headed by Liverpool’s Mo Salah, with Morgan Gibbs-White rated as Forest top player this season, with a rating of 7.09.

Find out who has made the list here.