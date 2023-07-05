Pagett Rangers provide opening test for Hucknall Town in pre-season friendlies

Clifton All Whites then visit on Tuesday (7:30pm) and Basford United on Thursday (7.45pm).

Boss Andy Ingle was happy to get minutes into his squad's legs in last weekend's charity games against teams from the Notts Senior League ahead of the friendlies.

And he is still hoping to tie up two new signings for the weekend to make it six for the summer.

“Pagett are Step 6 but they are more than capable of being a Step 5 side,” he said.

“They were doing well last season but had a bad run of results and seemed to drop out of the running, though they finished the season quite strongly in the end. But they paid for their bit of a blip and missed out.

“Then we have Clifton on Tuesday, who asked to come and play us at the new ground. We know one or two of their staff and they asked us very early.

“The Basford fixture was added late on but they phoned and ask if we could fit it in. We said yes as we'd rather get 11 v 11 on a pitch rather than training. A game is much better for us.”

He added: “Everyone got at least 45 minutes into their legs last weekend - and some a bit more. We took no risks with anyone though.

“Now we need the competition and these will be competitive matches. I think people take friendlies a lot more seriously now than they used to a few years ago.

“It's all about getting people fit and, although results are probably not that important, I don't know anyone in football who doesn't want to win.

“We just need to get more minutes into their legs and get them more competitive.

“There are still a couple of things we want to try out and we will do that in the friendlies.”