Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott finally officially opens the redeveloped all-seater Field Mill stadium on 28th July 2001, six months after work had been completed.

PICTURE GALLERY - Mansfield Town FC The Decades - 2000-2004

Over recent months we have been delving into Chad’s archives to look back at classic images of decades gone past.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:43 pm

In this eighth one we feature shots from 2000-2004 which included a promotion and play-off final heartbreak. For 1995-1999 click HERE. For 1990-94 click HERE – For 1985-89 click HERE – For 1980-84 click HERE – For 1974-79 click HERE – For 1970-74 click HERE – and for the 1960s click HERE

1. 2001

Mansfield Town celebrate a 4-0 FA Cup giantkilling of Huddersfield that earned them a third round trip to Leicester City.

Photo: JPI

2. 2001

Chris Greenacre with his match ball after his FA Cup hat-trick in the 4-0 rout of Huddersfield Town.

Photo: JPI

3. 2001

Stags fans queue for tickets for the Leicester City FA Cup tie at Filbert Street.

Photo: JPI

4. 2002

Former Stags star Paul Holland returned to the club in 2002 as youth team manager.

Photo: JPI

