Pressure increases as first win proves elusive for new Nottingham Forest boss Postecoglou

New Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou faces a huge task to get Reds fans onside after failing to win any of his first seven games in charge.

So he will be desperately hoping none of his star names come back from this weekend's international duties injured, the Reds losing key defender Ola Aina last time, which has not helped matters.

The fantastic City Ground atmosphere quickly turned as sour as it has ever been towards the end of the shock 3-2 home Europa League defeat by Midtjylland last week with what must be an unprecedented chant of 'you're getting sacked in the morning' by furious home fans at their own manager after just three weeks at the helm.

And it could get a whole lot worse for him with Chelsea the visitors a week on Saturday and nothing less than a win likely to quell the unrest.

Yet most Forest fans would agree that their side's first half display in the 2-2 away draw at Real Betis was probably the best they have ever seen their side play, so there is certainly hope.

At that point a Postecoglou revolution was a very real and enticing prospect as he let his side off the leash from the more pragmatic tactics of recent seasons.

Postecoglou is also trying to correct the balance of rotating a Europa League squad after learning from last season at Spurs where his side's Premier League form suffered as he made too few changes in trying to achieve some momentum on both fronts.

Several Forest managers have also had sticky, winless starts, though this is the worst start for anyone in 100 years and in the glaring spotlight of 21st century social media the pressure now on him is immense.