Redcar weekend is perfect chance for new Hucknall Town squad to bond

Craig Westcarr - impressive start for Hucknall Town.

Seen as a great chance to assimilate new players and forge team spirit, boss Andy Graves said “It is important. The Redcar weekend is a well known and well talked about thing at the club.

“New players are always told to go on it. They come away with a good experience.

“We are taking some of the younger lads who have forced their way into the first team this time, so that will be a new experience for them going away with the club.

“We stay in the same hotel and then play Redcar Town to try to get the trophy back we lost two years ago.”

The win at Blidworth followed a 2-1 home win over St Andrew's Reserves on Saturday.

“I wasn't too pleased with Saturday but Wednesday night was much more what we expect.” said Graves.

“We did have a lot of players missing which didn't help – most with work and one the first time we have been caught by someone having to self-isolate, though he has tested negative.

“We won but it wasn't the standard we'd hope for.

“We certainly put things right at Blidworth with more or less the same side, just two changes.

“We gave three of the young lads from the reserves an opportunity and some of the lads who want to keep themselves in the picture certainly did that.

“But it is going to be a long season and we need a squad.”

He added: “I have been impressed with Aaron Lamb, who has come in from Alfreton U19s.

“He will be a part of things but knows he won't play every first team game until it come to a point where we can't take that shirt from him. But that goes for everyone.

“We have one or two who have been performing well in pre-season which is giving me a bit of a headache, which is a good thing to have.”One player who has caught the eye is ex Forest and Mansfield Town star Craig Westcarr, who netted two penalties over the two matches.

“Craig Westcarr has come in and brought a great deal to our game,” said Graves.

“At Blidworth he was really impressive in the way he links everything up and he has been a big plus.”

“I am now hoping to speak to another midfielder with the potential of trying to sign him. I just think we need a bit more experience in there and a bit more energy.”