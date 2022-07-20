Redcar weekend tradition continues for Hucknall Town under new manager

A weekend designed to encourage bonding among the squad and including a game against Redcar Town, it was introduced by previous boss Andy Graves and new manager Andy Ingle said: “We are looking to carry the tradition on. I think it will be good for the lads, especially with a few new faces in as well.

“There are a few unavailable for it which is why we're trying to build an in-depth squad so we can cope with any changes. But we should have a party of at least 16 for Redcar.”Hucknall beat Shirebrook Town 2-0 last weekend and Ingle was pleased with what he saw though said the summer recruitment may not be over yet.

“We made quite a few changes as we have people away and wanted to look at new players too,” he said. They did really well. In terms of how we want to play it was about 70 per cent there.

Andy Ingle - continuing the tradition of the Redcar weekend

“With the little changes we've made we're not expecting in to gel straight away, but it is looking good at the minute.

“We will have a couple of in-depth training sessions next week in the week leading up to our first game which should put things in place that they are perhaps not quite understanding yet. It has been a rebuild mission We are trying to lower the average age if we can and need to be bringing in players for the future.”