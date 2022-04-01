RETRO GALLERY: Mansfield Town v Northampton Town over the last 20 years

We’ve delved into our digital archives to dig out some photos of matches between the two sides in Mansfield over the last 20 years, as well as some fans in there too – see if you can remember any you may have been at or the players that played in them.
You can see more photos from the 2003 play-off semi-final win HERE.
1. Stags v Northampton
Bobby Hassell of Mansfield during the 2004 play-off semi-final.
Photo: Getty
2. Stags v Northampton
Marc Richards of Northampton is challenged by Rhys Day of Mansfield during the 2004 play-off semi-final.
Photo: Getty
3. Stags v Northampton
The Mansfield team celebrate after winning on penalties in the 2004 play-off semi-final.
Photo: JPI
4. Stags v Northampton
Colin Larkin of Mansfield celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the 2004 play-off semi-final.
Photo: Getty