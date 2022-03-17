Alan Shearer exchanges words with Jake Buxton of Mansfield. Photo: Getty.

RETRO GALLERY: Remembering when Mansfield Town went to Newcastle United in the FA Cup

Our latest retro Stags gallery takes a look back to January 7, 2006, when Mansfield visited Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup.

It was a game that saw the visitors run their Premier League opponents close throughout, Alan Shearer netting the winner ten minutes from time to deny Stags a lucrative replay back at Field Mill.

Allan Russell and Adam Rundle both forced good saves out of Magpies keeper Shay Given as Mansfield gave as good as they got but ultimately fell short.

Have a look at some photos from the game, which feature fans enjoying the encounter as well as as action shots from St James’ Park.

1. Newcastle v Mansfield - 2006

Stags and Newcastle fans enjoy a bit of pre-match banter in Shearer's bar

2. Newcastle v Mansfield - 2006

Stags fans in Shearer's bar before the game.

3. Newcastle v Mansfield - 2006

Stags captain Richie Barker walks out at St James park side by side with Alan Shearer.

4. 06-0025-15 Graeme Souness shakes hand with Peter Shirtliff before the big game

Newcastle boss Graeme Souness shakes hands with Stags' Peter Shirtliff before the big game.

