RETRO GALLERY: Remembering when Mansfield Town went to Newcastle United in the FA Cup

It was a game that saw the visitors run their Premier League opponents close throughout, Alan Shearer netting the winner ten minutes from time to deny Stags a lucrative replay back at Field Mill.

Allan Russell and Adam Rundle both forced good saves out of Magpies keeper Shay Given as Mansfield gave as good as they got but ultimately fell short.

Have a look at some photos from the game, which feature fans enjoying the encounter as well as as action shots from St James’ Park.

1. Newcastle v Mansfield - 2006 Stags and Newcastle fans enjoy a bit of pre-match banter in Shearer's bar

2. Newcastle v Mansfield - 2006 Stags fans in Shearer's bar before the game.

3. Newcastle v Mansfield - 2006 Stags captain Richie Barker walks out at St James park side by side with Alan Shearer.

4. 06-0025-15 Graeme Souness shakes hand with Peter Shirtliff before the big game Newcastle boss Graeme Souness shakes hands with Stags' Peter Shirtliff before the big game.