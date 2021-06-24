Revenge mission as Mansfield Town draw Preston North End again
Mansfield Town will be seeking Carabao Cup revenge when they play Preston North End at home in next season's first round.
Stags were knocked out 4-0 by the Championship club away at Deepdale at the same stage of the competition last season.
The first round draw was made today in north and south sections and the tie is currently scheduled to be played on Wednesday, 11th August.
