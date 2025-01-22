Revitalised Hucknall Town chalk up third win in a row to climb table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Town made it three wins on the bounce for new boss Tris Whitman as a 1-0 home win over Wisbech saw them leapfrog the visitors up into 15th place in the UCL Premier North.

A delighted Whitman said: “Saturday's game was a great opportunity to finally beat opposition that were in and around the bottom half of the table.

“We knew that a win would move us above Wisbech in the league so there was a real incentive to secure the three points.

"Confidence was high after securing back to back wins in the league and cup against Eastwood and Sherwood Colliery, so we felt relatively confident we would be able to beat Wisbech.

Three wins in a row for new Hucknall Town boss Tris Whitman.

“A third win on the bounce has seen us climb the table and we will be looking to try to close the gap between ourselves and the teams above us when we travel to Ashby this weekend.”

Yellows maintained their winning form on a cold winter's afternoon under the floodlights at the RM Stadium.

The first half saw Yellows with plenty of possession and chances to take the lead, but it remained level at the break.

They carved out plenty of chances in the second half, but a penalty converted by Niall Towle on 57 minutes after Solace Uyi-Olaye had been brought down proved enough for Yellows to take all three points.

Towle was unlucky not to hit a hat-trick and Brad Wells came close too as did Uyi-Olay.

But overall the squad worked hard and were defensively solid.

“The game started scrappy and we struggled to break down their mid to low block, something we’ve not really encountered since coming in as managers,” said Whitman.

“Wisbech didn’t really show any intent on taking the game to us and were happy and disciplined, staying in shape and waiting to counter.

“As the half went on we started to dominate the ball more, which opened up a few half chances but we failed to capitalise and went in at the break 0-0.

“We relayed the message to be patient and that if we scored early Wisbech would have to come out more which would allow us more opportunities.

“This was the case and we went ahead through a Niall penalty, after good work from Solace. “Wisbech started to show more ambition and the game became open and transitional which suited us more with pace on the attack, especially in wide areas.

“We created a number of good chances which would have made the end a little more comfortable, but the lads showed good organisation and togetherness to see out the win.”

The Yellows now prepare for a trip to Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday.