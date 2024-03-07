‘Seven cup finals left’ for Hucknall Town

Reece Limbert has been enthused by Hucknall’s recent form.

​The Yellows drew 2-2 at Wisbech Town last weekend to ensure they’ve taken four points from the last six available, and are a point above Pinchbeck United who remain in the one relegation place.

And Limbert feels things continue to look up based on current form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "It was great to follow our win against Eastwood with a well earned point against Wisbech on Saturday. I’m extremely proud of the character that the lads are showing. They’re giving everything and they are being rewarded for their hard work.

"We’ve got seven more cup finals left and every game at this stage is equally as difficult, but we know we have the quality amongst us to get a result against anyone.

"We have shown this on several occasions. It’s important we try to keep a run going and go into the final few games with some momentum.

"We’ve addressed our goal scoring issues, with new signings Sam Smith and Niall Towle leading the goal scoring charts for us recently and I couldn’t be more happy for them both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We all feel a buzz amongst us now and I think the squad is beginning to gel now at the right time. We’ve also got most of our injured players returning to full fitness which gives me a selection headache, but means we can attack every game now and hopefully finish the season strong".

On Saturday’s draw, which saw Hucknall come from two goals down to earn a late point through Niall Towle’s injury-time equaliser, Limbert felt the result was fair.

He said: "It was a game of two halves really, where Wisbech deserved to be leading at half-time, but I felt we did enough in the second half and knocked on the door enough times to deserve a point in the end. We rolled the dice in the later stages and they rolled kindly today.