Shock for Hucknall Town as new boy Ellis Evans is forced to leave on medical grounds

Evans, a 24-year-old energetic box to box midfielder, has been told to an extended break from the game while Ingle also believes he needs more cover at centre half.

“I may be looking to bring a couple more players in to strengthen the squad,” he said.

“It is something we need to sit down and look at after the first game.

Ellis Evans - taking time out for medical reasons.

“Ellis has had to withdraw and won't be playing football this season through medical reasons. It was very sudden.

“We had literally only just announced him two days before then I got a message.

“I spoke to him last night and he has ben advised not to do any sport for the time being so it looks like we won't be getting him back any time soon.”

He added: “I will probably bring another centre half in. We have a left sided centre half cover but we really need a predominantly right sided centre half to balance it out.