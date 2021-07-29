Sinclair at the double as young Mansfield Town see off Basford United

Tyreses Sinclair - brace of free kick successes at Basford.

A former loanee at Basford, Sinclair gave his side the lead just before the half hour with a smart free kick before repeating his exploits only three minutes later, in front of watching manager Nigel Clough

Caine then wrapped up the win shortly before half-time when he found himself on the end of Jimmy Knowles’ low cross.

The friendly also provided important match time for Jordan Bowery, Ryan Burke and Jason Law.