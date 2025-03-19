Six of the best for hucknall

Hucknall Town welcome play-off chasing Newark Town to the RM Stadium in the UCL Premier Division North full of confidence after thrashing Melton Town 6-1 away from home last weekend.

A Niall Towle hat-trick stole the headlines but goals from Brad Wells, Luis Parkes and Aaron Lamb with his first since returning from injury, helped Yellows cruise to victory.

Manager Tris Whitman was extremely pleased with the performance at Melton and said: “Saturday was possibly the best performance since coming in as managers.

“It was a game where everything we have worked on clicked.

Niall Towle - Hucknall hat-trick hero.

“Out of possession we pressed hard and regained the ball high up the pitch and restricted Melton to very limited opportunities, although they did threaten on the counter a few times during the first half.

“I felt we moved the ball exceptionally well and created lots of overloads across the pitch which led to us dominating the ball for large periods and creating numerous scoring chances.

“This was reflected in the overall score line and contributed towards what was a really positive result.”

That made it three unbeaten and only one defeat in nine games for the Yellows.

Towle volleyed in the opener at the far post on 12 minutes.

But Khalis Gore levelled from the penalty spot on 33 minutes after Kairo Edwards-John had been hacked down, only to see Wells restore Hucknall’s lead in added time after he had robbed Fura.

Crucially, Parkes made it 3-1 from 20 yards five minutes after the break and Towle added the fourth from a loose ball a minute later.

Sub Lamb made it 5-1 on the hour after a neat one-two with Joe Ashurst before finding the top corner and Towle completed his treble from the spot in added time.

The date and venue have now also been announced for Hucknall's Nottinghamshire FA Senior Saturday Cup Final against Newark & Sherwood United.

This match will be played on Tuesday, 6th May at Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Ticket details and other information will be available via the Stags' online system and will be released very soon.