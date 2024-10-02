Skegness Town defeat was at least a point dropped believes Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert believed Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Skegness Town was at least a point dropped for his side.

And he urged his players to quickly bounce back in this weekend's local derby at home to Shirebrook Town, with the Yellows just two points in front of the visitors.

“It was frustrating to come away with nothing on Saturday against Skegness,” said Limbert.

“Compared to last time we travelled there, we gave a much better account of ourselves but again it came down to the battle of the boxes.

Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert.

“They took their chances and we didn’t.

“Last season, we would have left there thinking that’s not a bad result as we were competitive and in the game.

“However, this season our mindset and standards have changed and we certainly feel like it’s at least a point dropped on the road.”

In a tightly fought contest at the Vertigo Stadium the hosts took the lead on 19 minutes with a 25 yard half volley from Mettam in a half with chances for both teams before Joey Ashurst curled a beautiful ball in to the far corner two minutes before the break, following a free kick from Simmons.

Wells could have made it two, a minute later, but his finish was into the sidenetting.

Alfie Smith-Eccles then kept it at 1-1 just before the break with a fine save.

Skegness came close early in the second half, but Rawson denied what was looking like a certain goal.

More opportunities came for Yellows in the half, but on 74 minutes the hosts retook the lead as Young scored with his first touch of the ball.

The hosts hung on for victory, despite a goal line clearance on 87 minutes denying Yellows a point.

“We now have to respond well on Saturday and put in a good performance against Shirebrook and put last weekend behind us,” said Limbert.

“On the squad front we more or less have a clean bill of health in terms of injuries.

“Everyone is available for selection in one way or another and it’s going to be a tricky week deciding on a squad for Saturday.”