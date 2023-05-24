Knight is returning for a second spell at Step 4 Carlton Town while Westcarr's future is unknown.

Ingle said: “I am disappointed to lose them both though I guess I partially expected it – probably more Keiron than Westy, knowing what conversations we'd had at the beginning of last season.

“I have known him since he was 16 and it was a difficult conversation for both of us.

Kieran Knight - returning to Carlton Town.

“He came here to get himself into a better space to push on and he now moving a step up.

“We made an agreement we wanted to do something together with him playing for me.

“I promised to get his confidence back up and he promised he would help me win promotion and both happened.

“The previous two years he'd not really had a good time. He had flitted about.

“I do think he has some unfinished business with Carlton as he did really well in a short period there. But he wasn't the main man and when you are scoring goals you want to play every week.

“It was probably not the right time for him then but probably is now.

“He knows the door here is open if things don't work out for him.”

He added: “With Westy, in the play-off final he looked like he felt it was going to be a good place to call it a day. But he has just said he feels it's time to move on and let some younger, more vibrant, lads come in and give them a chance.

“I do not have a clue where he is going and, to be honest, I didn't ask him as he sounded as if he was still a bit up in the air about certain things.”

Ingle is confident he can replace them and already has a squad of players capable of the next level.

“We have our targets and we're talking to people this week. To be fair I haven't stopped,” he said.

“There may be some more go but the majority of lads look like they will be retained.

“Some of the lads we brought in have already played at Step 5 before which is why we signed them along with their age range too. And we also have lads coming through the ranks anyway.

“We will work them all that bit harder through pre-season as they are good enough to play at the new level.

“We have done what we've done quicker than the club expected but we have always believed we could do it. You just don't know how players will respond. So why not believe we can push on with the changes we intend to make?

“We know who think can play at Step 5 and who can't. You always have to tinker with a squad after promotion. You can't just stand still or you will be caught out.