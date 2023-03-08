Sunday treble-chasers Nabb Inn to stage county semi-final at prestigious new Hucknall Town stadium

Double winners last season, lifting the Division Two title and the Keith Roberts Trophy, Nabb sit on the verge of a treble this time around as they top Division One and are in the semi-finals of both the Majestic Trophy League Cup and, more importantly, the Notts Sunday Senior Trophy against Gainsborough League side Moorgate.

Over two seasons Nabb have played 40 games and won 38 of them, scoring a remarkable 215 goals, and they have won all their league games so far this season.

Joint manager Matt Thorley said: “We have managed to recruit some incredibly talented footballers which is reflected by the huge amount of progress the club has made in such a short space of time.

The hugely successful Nabb Inn - chasing a treble.

“A league and cup double in our first season with a chance at the treble in our second is certainly some going and a true testament to their talent and commitment.

“It has all been made possible by the backing we have received from The Nabb Inn and our sponsors. We hope to repay the favour by filling the trophy cabinet again this season.”

Nabb chairman Jamie Thomas added: “Built on the solid foundation of previous manager Matt Hill, we’ve been led off the pitch by dynamic duo Matt Thorley and Chay Bettridge to success and further ambition.

“On the pitch club captain Jamie Slack, midfield enforcer McKenna Parton and talented young striker Tremere Lindo have led the way and have us dreaming of further silverware.”

Through Hucknall Town player Aaron Short also playing for Nabb, they have managed to secure the use of Hucknall Town's brand new prestigious RM Stadium as the setting for their big semi-final.